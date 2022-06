This series against the Astros was one of those you circle on the calendar all the way back in April, and it’s lived up to expectations so far. An absolute classic on Thursday night was followed up by a great pitchers’ duel Friday, and while the series has been very exciting, I think we’d all take an 18-run game again, like we got last week against the Blue Jays.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO