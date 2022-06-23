ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious Carson: New Commanders QB Wentz Has a Lot to Prove

By Ethan Hurwitz
Carson Wentz is impressing his offensive coaches this offseason

After his MVP-esque campaign in Philadelphia back in 2017, Carson Wentz has taken a drastic step back in his quarterback play, which has seen him shipped to the Indianapolis Colts and now to the Washington Commanders.

However, the new Washington gunslinger is impressing his coaches and is has shown both competitiveness and curiosity in his learning of the new system.

“He’s intuitive, he’s curious, he’s hungry for football—that’s the part that’s fun for me,” quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said. “We got certain technique things that we’re working on, he’s making those adjustments.”

Wentz is coming off a season which saw him throw for 27 touchdowns and just over 3,500 yards through the air. He has looked like the Carson Wentz of old during offseason practices, even without the Commanders top wideout, Terry McLaurin.

The absence of McLaurin, who is holding out for a larger contract extension on his expiring rookie deal, has opened the door for younger receivers to be able to mesh with Wentz, including first-round selection Jahan Dotson .

“He’s fitting in with the guys in the room and the guys in the receiver group and on the team,” Zampese said. “He’s fitting in fine and we just need to get him more time with us.”

Zampese, who has been a part of NFL offenses since 2016, has all the faith in the world in his new quarterback, but knows that he needs to get the best out of himself, as well as his supporting cast of weapons.

Wentz’s eagerness to learn has been a step in the right direction for the Commanders offense and will be a good sign for Washington fans as the preseason rolls around.

“He’s curious, and in a good way. That’s what we’re looking for,” Zampese said. “The communication’s been great, his ideas, doing what we’re asking him to do and wanting to know, ‘Hey, how do you want to do this, how do you see this play?’ That curiosity will get us further, faster. It’s really been fun that way to see that.”

Washington is looking to improve on their 7-10 record and with the addition of a veteran at the helm, the offense should take strides if Wentz is able to continue building success.

