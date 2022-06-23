ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

'They Don't Need To Prioritise' - Danny Murphy On Liverpool Midfield Options & Potential Signings

By Neil Andrew
Former Red Danny Murphy has been discussing Liverpool's midfield options and potential signings they could look at in a recent interview.

Former Red Danny Murphy has been discussing Liverpool's midfield options and potential signings they could look at in a recent interview.

Speaking to BeMyBet , the former England international indicated that he doesn't believe Liverpool need to prioritise the purchase of a midfielder despite the calls from supporters to do so.

‘They don’t need to prioritise. I think you’re talking about looking ahead here for the future of the club because at the moment, when you look at that area of the pitch, they’ve still got Henderson who looks as fit as a fiddle.

"Fabinho is one of the best in that position, Thiago is coming into his own, Keita’s still there doing a job, Milner signed another year and you’ve got Curtis Jones who I expect more from this season.

"Harvey Elliott after the injury should come back fit and flying. There’s lots of competition in there."

In terms of potential options should Liverpool look to refresh the centre of the park, Murphy believes that two or three names should be of interest.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a priority but there are a couple of names that really stand out… Bellingham is a special talent, there’s no doubt about that. He would be somebody who very few people would be unhappy with if he turned up at Anfield because he can play in a variety of positions in that midfield.

"He’s got super athleticism that Klopp likes for his midfield players and he’s got the ability to score lots of goals in a good team. He would be somebody I would really be looking at, yes.

"If you’re talking about somebody long term to try and fill the void which will be left by Jordan Henderson, then you’d be looking at someone more like Declan Rice, or even Kalvin Phillips.

"At the moment, why would you go down that line when really you don’t need them? The competition is there, the midfield works, they know their jobs, they fit into the system well. You can never have enough good players but you do have to be careful because even if you forget financial fair play there’s also a harmony that you have to keep in a group."

There is no doubt Liverpool have the numbers in midfield currently so the likelihood is that it may take someone to leave for them to make a move this summer.

All of the options mentioned by Murphy for the future have undoubted quality but will also carry high price tags so will be interesting to see how Liverpool approach the next phase of their re-build.

