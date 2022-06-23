ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Here's what to expect from Navigator and POET's new partnership in the coming months

By Alexandra Hardle, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VO060_0gJXaqaj00

Landowners might be wondering what to expect after the recent announcement that POET and Navigator CO2 Ventures have signed a long-term contract.

The companies announced a plan to sequester 5 million tons of carbon per year. Navigator's project, dubbed the Heartland Greenway, would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants in South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. It would then be pumped underground to the Mount Simon Sandstone formation in central Illinois.

Eighteen of POET's 33 plants will be participating, said POET President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Lautt.

Previously, only Valero's Aurora ethanol plant was signed onto the project in South Dakota, meaning there were plans for the line in Moody, Minnehaha and Brookings counties. But POET's participation has pushed the number of South Dakota plants to six.

POET has ethanol plants in Big Stone City, Chancellor, Groton, Hudson and Mitchell in South Dakota.

The project will need to be approved by the state before it is built.

Routes in South Dakota not yet set

Navigator has not yet released county maps for the project, and it's unclear exactly how many counties will be affected. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator, said the route has not yet been determined. Routing due diligence has not yet been done, she said.

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions isn't a new goal for POET, said Lautt. At several of the company's plants, carbon is captured as opposed to being released back into the atmosphere. That CO2 is then sold to companies that use it for food products or carbonated beverages, he said.

"We have been kind of on a long journey of continuing to find ways to improve our carbon intensity and become even greener than we already are today," said Lautt.

Navigator the right partner for POET, Lautt says

He said the pipeline project has been in discussion for about 12 to 18 months. One of POET's goals is do reduce carbon emissions, and the company came to the conclusion that Navigator is the right partner, he said.

"They have a lot of experience in pipelines and CO2 pipelines. And they are using state-of-the-art technology, which is consistent with how POET operates its business," said Lautt.

He said the agreement with Navigator is long-term, but declined to say how many years it's for.

Asked about the 45Q tax credit, Lautt again declined to comment on specifics, but said the it is a key incentive given by the federal government to help businesses that want to help the environment.

Companies can currently tap a $31.77 tax credit per metric ton of carbon dioxide sequestered. That number will increase to $50 in 2026 and will be adjusted for inflation in the following years.

If POET sequestered 5 million tons of carbon dioxide in a year at $31.77 per ton, that would amount to a $158.85 million tax credit. At $50, the total would be $250 million a year.

Lautt asks that landowners not make assumptions about pipeline

Lautt said his advice to landowners who have reservations about the project is to get the right information as opposed to making assumptions. Navigator has been open and communicative, said Lautt. He added that 40,000 farmers deliver grain to POET each year and that the company has a great relationship and partnership with those producers.

In the coming months, Burns-Thompson said people can expect to be notified if they might be along the pipeline route. Navigator hosted public meetings in Brookings, Minnehaha and Moody counties in December and January and will begin to plan new meetings. They could be at big summer events such as county fairs, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Minnesota Industry
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet#Ethanol#Pipelines#Navigator Co2 Ventures#Valero#Aurora#Moody Minnehaha#Brookings
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
American News

American News

393
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy