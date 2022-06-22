Tulsa Area United Way kicks off third annual Day of Caring Friday

Tulsa Area United Way is hosting its third annual Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive on Friday, June 24. Several locations across Green Country will collect blood and food donations.

The food and blood drive brings together Tulsa Area United Way, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, American Red Cross and Oklahoma Blood Institute to raise critical food and blood donations in the Tulsa area. The goal this year is to collect 50 thousand pounds of food and 200 pints of blood.

In the past two annual food and blood drives, more than 100 thousand pounds of food and more than 350 pints of blood were donated.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute said their supply is less than half of what hospitals and patients currently need. The American Red Cross is experiencing a 10-year low. One blood donation can save three lives.

Dave Croteau, vice president of Jim Norton Auto Group, referenced inflation and wage stagflation that make it difficult for families to make ends meet.

“One in six Oklahoma adults deal with food insecurity, and one in four children in Oklahoma deal with food insecurity,” said Croteau. “We want to make food more accessible to every one of our neighbors who actually needs food.”

The most needed food items are canned fruit, canned vegetables, rice, pasta, peanut butter and canned protein.

You can stop by any of the following locations on Friday to donate food or blood.

Food drive locations, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

BancFirst in Wagoner

Broken Arrow Neighbors

Caring Community Friends

First Oklahoma Bank in Jenks

Hilti

Jim Norton T-Town Chevrolet

Jim Norton Toyota

LIFE Senior Services Adult Day Health

Mabrey Bank in Bixby

Oasis Fresh Market

Okmulgee YMCA

Owasso Community Resources

Sand Springs Community Services

Spirit Bank in Bristow

Street School

Supermercados Morelos (June 20 to June 26)

Tulsa Area United Way

Tulsa CARES

Blood drive locations, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Tulsa Area United Way

W.L. Hutcherson Family YMCA

Daily Family YMCA

R.C. Dickinson Family YMCA

Tandy Family YMCA

Owasso Family YMCA

Downtown YMCA

Herman & Kate Kaiser YMCA

Okmulgee Family YMCA (Thursday, June 23)

