Kansas City, MO

Gun Found in Toilet Tank Matches Gun Used in 2020 Kansas City Homicide

 2 days ago

(MISSOURINET) – A Kansas City-area man is going...

KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 82nd, Troost in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man is dead Friday night following a shooting at 82nd and Troost in Kansas City. The shooting call was reported to police at around 8:05 p.m. on Friday evening. There’s no immediate suspect information at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide near 82nd, Troost Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue. Authorities said officers were called about 8 p.m. on a disturbance inside the Family Dollar store. While police were on the way, authorities said the call was updated as a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Second Lawrence man convicted in Arkansas Street armed robbery

A second man involved in an armed robbery in Lawrence pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday while the third man connected to the case remains at large. Wesley James Tolbert, 25, Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in April.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for man who allegedly headbutted person on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a man who broke another man’s nose while on a KCATA bus. According to the KCPD, a passenger told them that the man in the picture walked up to him on the afternoon of April 12, headbutted him, and broke his nose.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence man sentenced as ‘career offender’ for robbing 3 local banks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man has been sentenced for robbing banks in KCMO, Lee’s Summit, and Odessa within a period of about a month in 2019. Hubert J. Holmes, 61, admitted to robbing three banks and was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole. He was sentenced as “a career offender.”
St. Louis American

Kansas City P.D. still flies with Jim Crow

In 2019, officers of the Kansas City Police Department investigating a traffic accident stormed into the backyard of Cameron Lamb’s home and shot him dead as he was backing his truck into his garage. Those officers, never prosecuted, still are on the force. In 2020, a KCPD officer shot...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Friends remember woman killed in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Friends are mourning the loss of Tammy Matsuo and hoping to help her family with final expenses. Matsuo died in a house fire in Overland Park on Monday morning. Her fiance, Adam Fetters, also died in the fire. Matsuo came to the U.S. from Bolivia...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

