ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

I Reported on Avalanches for 15 Years. Then I Triggered a Huge One.

outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After kicking off an enormous slide on a familiar backcountry run in Colorado, our writer was forced to reconsider his relationship with skiing. Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
9News

Virtual fencing helps Colorado rancher keep track of cattle herd

PARSHALL, Colo. — When a Colorado rancher moved to the mountains, she suddenly had to play hide and seek with her cows – and found a solution to her wandering herd through a new kind of technology. “It’s really easy for them to hide," said Deborah Fitch, standing...
PARSHALL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Silverton, CO
City
Leadville, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoonal Moisture Is Coming, Heaviest Rain Stays Away From The Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – The seasonal shift in wind direction called the summer monsoon will mean a lot of moisture in Colorado through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be in the southern region of the state. The moisture is coming from New Mexico where there has been a lot of rain in recent days. And that is why Colorado’s southern communities from the San Juan Mountains to Pueblo and Lamar will see the most significant precipitation. Weather models agree at least some areas south of Highway 50 will get at least 2 inches of rain through Sunday. (source: CBS) Farther north in Denver...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Doran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Colorado Avalanche#Ski Areas#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Outside Learn
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
KREX

Two Falls in One Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On June 22nd and June 21st, two hikers in eastern and western Colorado are sustaining injuries from drastic falls. A report of an injured hiker near Snowmass Lake was received by the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Communications Center (PRECC) on June 21, 2012. According to Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Westword

How Denver Solved the Tragic Mystery of Arnis Ironnecklace

On June 13, Westword published "Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify," which focused on efforts to discover the names of sixteen men and one female infant who'd died in Denver between 1970 and 2021. But the Office of the Medical Examiner, an agency operating under the auspices of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, couldn't reveal until this week that one of the mysteries had actually been solved seven days earlier.
DENVER, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy