1-minute voter guide: Four Republicans compete in Colorado's newly drawn 8th District

Four Republicans are running in their party's primary to be the candidate for a new congressional seat added to Colorado following the 2020 census.

On the map: The 8th Congressional District encompasses the suburbs north of Denver, including sections of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties.

Meet the candidates: The options are Army veteran Tyler Allcorn , state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer , Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine

Of note: Saine has the top line (meaning her name will appear first on the ballot) because she qualified through the party assembly. The other candidates submitted petitions.

Between the lines: All four candidates share similar conservative views, but differentiate themselves by degrees.

Allcorn wants to build a wall along the U.S. southern border , doesn't believe former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, and believes his knowledge of foreign affairs and the military help him stand out in the field.

Kirkmeyer says she's the go-to candidate on agricultural issues, though she noted that securing the southern border would be a top priority for her if elected. She's worried about inflation, and wants the country to continue its energy independence.

Kulmann's big focus is energy — specifically, making sure the U.S. is dominant in this sector. She also wants to see fewer "career politicians" in Washington.

Saine holds the most conservative record in the race from her time as a state lawmaker, but in some ways she's out of step with the party's mainstream voters. She told the Colorado Sun that her top priority in Washington would be stopping President’s Biden’s agenda. She wants to strengthen the military and ramp up domestic energy production.

The other side: State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician who represents Thornton, won the Democratic nomination in April.

The big picture: This will be a highly competitive race. Cook Political Report has labeled it a tossup .