1-minute voter guide: Four Republicans compete in Colorado's newly drawn 8th District

By Esteban L. Hernandez
 2 days ago
Four Republicans are running in their party's primary to be the candidate for a new congressional seat added to Colorado following the 2020 census.

On the map: The 8th Congressional District encompasses the suburbs north of Denver, including sections of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties.

Meet the candidates: The options are Army veteran Tyler Allcorn , state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer , Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine

Of note: Saine has the top line (meaning her name will appear first on the ballot) because she qualified through the party assembly. The other candidates submitted petitions.

Between the lines: All four candidates share similar conservative views, but differentiate themselves by degrees.

  • Allcorn wants to build a wall along the U.S. southern border , doesn't believe former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, and believes his knowledge of foreign affairs and the military help him stand out in the field.
  • Kirkmeyer says she's the go-to candidate on agricultural issues, though she noted that securing the southern border would be a top priority for her if elected. She's worried about inflation, and wants the country to continue its energy independence.
  • Kulmann's big focus is energy — specifically, making sure the U.S. is dominant in this sector. She also wants to see fewer "career politicians" in Washington.
  • Saine holds the most conservative record in the race from her time as a state lawmaker, but in some ways she's out of step with the party's mainstream voters. She told the Colorado Sun that her top priority in Washington would be stopping President’s Biden’s agenda. She wants to strengthen the military and ramp up domestic energy production.

The other side: State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician who represents Thornton, won the Democratic nomination in April.

The big picture: This will be a highly competitive race. Cook Political Report has labeled it a tossup .

realvail.com

Democracy itself is on the ballot in Tuesday’s Colorado primary election

With the June Jan. 6 hearings wrapping up Thursday and Colorado’s primary election set for Tuesday, June 28, the debate over where candidates stand on the 2020 presidential contest – whether they still believe in “the big lie” or the fact of a free and fair election – is raging from Eagle County to Washington, D.C.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Colorado will now be one of few places in the region where abortion access is the law

Colorado and Roe: What it means for CO | What the people on your ballot are saying | Colorado's politicians react | How Denver leaders are responding | Rallies in Denver. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Ron Laughery: Colorado needs an abortion amendment

Almost 50 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court started the longest-running argument in American politics since our 90-year argument over the institution of slavery. As we’ve vigorously argued abortion rights, we’ve taken to regularly calling our fellow Americans fascists, murderers, sexists and a whole bunch of other nasty things, and that was just around the dinner table. Beyond that, sometimes things got really ugly.
COLORADO STATE
What Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal means for Colorado

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday effectively repeals the right to an abortion for millions — but it won't have an immediate impact on Colorado. Driving the news: "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 6-3 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.What to know: Colorado lawmakers codified unrestricted access to abortion into state law earlier this year, a month before a SCOTUS draft opinion leak in...
What you need to know about the 2022 primary election in Colorado

The ballot should have arrived in the mail weeks ago, and it's probably still sitting on your kitchen table. We're here to help with the next part: making your choices.Why it matters: The Democratic and Republican primary elections Tuesday will set the stage for the midterm contests in November, which will decide which party controls Congress.State of play: Three major statewide races will decide the direction of Colorado's Republican Party and its chances against Democratic incumbents for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.Two GOP primaries for Denver-area congressional districts are getting national attention too.In Denver, three Democratic primaries will...
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
coloradopolitics.com

Republican ballot count noses ahead 5 days out from Colorado's primary election

With five days left to return ballots in Colorado's primary election, state and county officials said more votes have been cast in the Republican primary than in the Democratic contest, though registered Republicans are still voting at a slower pace than their Democratic and unaffiliated counterparts. Through 11:30 p.m. Wednesday,...
