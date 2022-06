Wisconsin’s transit agencies are trying to hang on to riders and attract new ones after two years that decimated ridership and have brought budget and staffing difficulties. Milwaukee County had plans to overhaul its transit system before the pandemic. But the declines in ridership brought on by a shift to working from home and ongoing worries about virus transmission has made it even more urgent for the transit agency to bring in new riders and retain existing ones.

