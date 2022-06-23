WC Board of Education to Hold Special Session

Monticello Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on N Main Street with Monticello Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Wayne County EMS. The department was later activated for a fire alarm on Kendrick Avenue. We assisted with some follow-up investigation into the Downtown fire this afternoon. Our highlight of the day was hosting Girl Scout Troop 2571 at the firehouse as they were working on their Safety Badges! Wayne County EMS personnel Danny Hicks (also a firefighter) and Ginger Smith assisted with teaching some basic first aid to the Troop as Fire personnel talked about fire safety and using 911 to get help in an emergency.

