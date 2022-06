ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It was once said that it is not the heat, but the humidity. Actually, today it is both elements for Western New York. The summer sizzle has returned to Rochester with the hottest day so far this season. To beat the heat it is the usual recommendations of drinking plenty of water, dressing for the conditions and occasionally getting some air conditioning when available. However, this tropical air will not last as a cold front is expected to sweep across the area as it moves from west to east for later tonight.

