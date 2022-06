After one person was found unconscious at a Pennsylvania Kohl's store, more than 20 people were evacuated— 10 of which have been hospitalized, authorities say. EMS was called to the report of the unconscious person at the Chambersburg area Kohl's store on Norland Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO