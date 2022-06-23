Sycamore St. in Owensboro set to close Friday

Longtime Owensboroans have a sort of shorthand when it comes to how we refer to certain places and things that newcomers might not immediately understand. So maybe this can be regarded as an "Owensboro primer." And since I drive by one of the topics in question every single day, I'll start with it. It is my alma mater, where I was immersed (and still am) in Panther Pride.

