ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man killed at Dave and Buster's in Dallas is identified, police say

WFAA
WFAA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — One man was shot and killed at a Dave & Buster's restaurant in North Dallas late Wednesday night, police said. Willie Najera, 29, was identified as...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Woman dead after shooting at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died today after she was shot at an adult-oriented business in Dallas.According to Dallas police, the woman was shot at XTC Cabaret in Dallas. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive.Police detained a security guard for questioning, but have not offered any other details about the incident and are continuing to investigate.This is a developing story. Check back later with CBS 11 for updates.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Dallas Dave and Busters leaves 1 dead

DALLAS - One person is dead, and people were forced to run for their safety when shots were fired inside the popular Dave and Busters restaurant in northeast Dallas. A fight between two men reportedly led to the gunfire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the restaurant near Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Road.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting, car crash in Burleson

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).
BURLESON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9450 N. Central Expressway

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., Dallas Police were called to 9450 N. Central Expressway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Willie Najera, 28, with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened after a fight. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and Najera died at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS looking for missing elderly man

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Dallas resident Harold Morgan. Morgan was last seen at 4500 S. Lancaster Road in Dallas at 6:15 a.m. on June 24. He was wearing hospital patient scrubs. Morgan is 84-years-old, is 6'1" with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Morgan is asked to contact the Dallas Veteran's Affairs Police at 214-857-0411.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dallas#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Dave Buster
fox4news.com

3 men shot in Pleasant Grove neighborhood

DALLAS - Three men were hurt in a shooting in Pleasant Grove in southeast Dallas. Dallas police believe the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Key Biscayne Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 20 and Prairie Creek Road. One of the men was found a few blocks from there...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

3 people injured in southeast Dallas shooting, officials say

DALLAS — Three people have been injured in a shooting in southeast Dallas, according to police. The first call to 911 happened just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Palm Beach Avenue. According to the preliminary investigation, Dallas Police said one man was shot. Police said...
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett police need help identifying theft suspects

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say stole someone's wallet and went on a shopping spree. The suspects allegedly bought TVs, tools and spent $74 in gas. Police said they all seem to know each other as they were all seen at the cash register together.The first suspect is a Hispanic man, in his 40s with a buzzed hair cut. The second suspect is a Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s, with tattoos on both arms, her face and neck. The third suspect in a Hispanic woman possibly in her 60s with shoulder length blonde hair.If you do recognize anyone in these photos please contact Detective Kimberly Wepler-Sanchez at (972) 412-6271 or her email Kwepler@rowlett.com.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney shut down for fatality crash

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eastbound US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney is shut down Friday evening, according to police. Two people were killed in a two car crash. A sedan was traveling eastbound on US 380, slowing for a yellow light at Stonebridge Road when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck, police said on Twitter. The four passengers in the first car were transported to a hospital, but two in the backseat did not survive. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured and was interviewed by detectives.  McKinney police are investigating the crash and said that intersection will be shut down 'for some time.'
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
43K+
Followers
337
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy