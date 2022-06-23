Martha Stewart ‘proud’ as chow chow related to her late pooch wins Westminster Dog Show

It’s utter pawfection.

Martha Stewart couldn’t help but gush over the chow chow that won at this year’s Westminster Dog Show — revealing the pooch is actually related to her late dog.

The 80-year-old rushed to Instagram to share the sweet trivia, revealing her late dog Ghenghis Khan’s relative won Best of Breed for the Chow Chow at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

“Great news from @westminsterkennelclub! Non-sporting breeds were judged including the chow chows!! Buddakan won,” Stewart wrote alongside a snap of the winning pooch on Instagram .

“He is the son of my winner Genghis khan, and Genghis was the son of winner Maddox. Three generations of chow chows I am so proud!!!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFCqaZpM0v

In 2012, Stewart’s own Chow Chow, Ghenghis Khan, won Best of Breed at the dog show.

“Ghenghis Khan did it! Best of Breed at Westminster! Big deal,” Stewart tweeted at the time.

This year’s show saw its first bloodhound emerge victorious at the event after being was crowned the Best in Show winner.

Martha Stewart is seen with Ghenghis Khan, after the dog won Best of Breed at at the 2012 Westminster Dog Show. James Messerschmidt

The bloodhound, named Trumpet, beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed, and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy.

Winston, a French bulldog co-owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox , took second in the nation’s most prestigious dog show.

The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

Martha Stewart shared Instagram that Ghenghis Khan’s relative won Best of Breed for the Chow Chow at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Instagram / Martha Stewart

Usually held in winter at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, N.Y. last year and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Post wires