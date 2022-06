The Fourth of July theme for East Moline this year is “Freedom Rocks – Rockin’ the 4th of July in East Moline,” and the city is looking for parade entries that celebrate America through music — from jazz, Latin, big band, swing to country, pop, rock & roll to Broadway tunes, marching bands, “music inspired by our immigrants and anything else that makes us proud to be living in America,” a city release says.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO