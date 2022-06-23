This Week at Sounds and Sights on Thursday Nights

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London.
The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood.
Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
