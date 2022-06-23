ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

This Week at Sounds and Sights on Thursday Nights

chelseaupdate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, JUNE 23 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Chelsea House Orchestra (Celtic) at Palmer Commons. How to Chalk...

chelseaupdate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Slipped Disc

Opera of the week tonight – The most German of German operas

Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision is streaming Der Freischütz tonight. Wagner said that Carl Maria von Weber’s early-Romantic gem was the most German of German operas. With touches of the eerie supernatural, Der Freischütz is an irresistible mix of colourful folklore, tender romance, and a passionate struggle between good and evil – all captured in Weber’s tuneful and dramatic score. Successful Russian theatre, opera and film director Kirill Serebrennikov makes his debut in Amsterdam. In his approach to the opera, the struggle for success is transposed from the world of hunters to that of artists. German tenor Benjamin Bruns and South African soprano Johanni van Oostrum are opera’s young amorous couple with Patrick Hahn conducting the distinguished Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Lost Renaissance Masterpiece Discovered in Bungalow Sells in London

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Yannick gets his own festival in Europe

Well, the Canadian conductor has been doing his best to refute it. Yannick is music director in Philadelphia and Montreal. He is also de facto artistic director next month of a Yannick Nézet-Séguin cycle of orchestra and chamber music at Baden-Baden, once known as ‘the Summer Capital of Europe’.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Chelsea, MI
Entertainment
City
Chelsea, MI
Slipped Disc

Vienna tenor dies, 93

The Austrian opera and oratorio singer Kurt Equiluz died yesterday at a great age. A member of the Vienna Boys Choir, he joined the Vienna State Opera in 1950 and was a soloist from 1957 to 1983,. He was best known for multiple Bach recordings and was still performing in...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

From bebop to hip-hop: Gary Bartz's sax sound shapes many eras

For more than 60 years, saxophonist and composer Gary Bartz has been a central figure in jazz history. But for some reason, he hasn't received his due. With that said, the late jazz critic Stanley Crouch, who often leaned into tradition, described Bartz as "one of the very best who has ever picked up the instrument."
MUSIC
Time Out Global

A dazzling free summer lights festival is hitting Canary Wharf

Okay, so you've done your time at London's various winter light festivals. You've shuffled with numb feet past various twinkling exhibits, pretending with all your mite that seeing art outdoors is a normal and indeed desirable way to spend a sub zero evening of your one and only life. Now, those days are over. It's summer, and you can see art outside without losing a finger to frostbite. And one way to do it is by heading down to Canary Wharf for 'Summer Lights'.
FESTIVAL
operawire.com

CD Review: Signum Classic’s ‘La Bohème’

In anticipation of Signum Classic’s new release of “La Bohème” I happily reminisced about Lithuanian tenor Merūnas Vitulskis’ performance of “Madama Butterfly” which I had the chance to witness at the Grand Théâtre in Luxembourg all the way back in 2015. It was an elegant voice, well placed, with a warm timbre and baritonal depth, albeit none of the customary throaty mannerisms, which charmed me into believing that here was not only an under-recorded artist but maybe the standard bearer of a whole new generation of Italian opera.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cirque#Americana#Circus#Comedy Circus Acts#Katie S Korner#Selfie Photo
operawire.com

Myrto Papatanasiu Leads Lugano Arte e Cultura’s 2022-23 Season

The Lugano Arte e Cultura has announced its 2022-23 season entitled “La luce dell’ombra.”. The season will include a production of Verdi’s “La Traviata” conducted by Markus Poschner and directed by Carmelo Rifici. The set design will be by Guido Buganza while the light design will be by Alessandro Verazzi. The costumes will be by Margherita Baldoni while the choreography will be by Alessio Maria Romano.
PERFORMING ARTS
BBC

Bedford venue that hosted Glenn Miller earns listed status

A landmark building where wartime band leader Glenn Miller performed concerts has been awarded listed status. Bedford Corn Exchange has been granted Grade II listing to protect it for future generations. The town's Grade II* listed Harpur Suite has also had its list entry updated, as part of a heritage...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy