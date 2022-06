Three Indiana teens are nothing short of heroes after saving multiple people and animals from a burning home. The Kokomo Fire Department is praising the heroic actions of these 3 young men that saved 5 people and 4 pets last week. A recent Facebook post from the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 explained how Alex Lindley, Max Campbell and Julian Lindley jumped into action when they drove by a house fire on their way home late at night. The three teens, ages 17, 17, and 15, immediately called 911 and began helping the family in the burning home,

1 DAY AGO