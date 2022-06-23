ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A pivotal Fallout 3 DLC moment hinged on a constantly exploding illusory mansion

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The second-biggest explosion in Fallout 3 has been revealed to be a classic piece of Bethesda developer magic.

In a Twitter thread, former Bethesda artist Nate Purkeypile - who lent his talents to all of the studio's Fallout games, as well as Skyrim and Starfield - outlined the complex solution to the explosion that destroys Calvert Mansion in Fallout 3's Point Lookout DLC.

See more

No matter what path you take in the DLC, the mansion will blow up, but Fallout 3 didn't really feature the technology to ensure that it would stay blown up after you walked away. Purkeypile explains that "distant buildings and trees were all just one static set," meaning Bethesda ran the risk that the mansion - supposedly blown to smithereens - might "suddenly show up when you walk further away."

To help solve that issue, the team turned to the game's biggest explosion - the infamous detonation of the bomb in Megaton. That distant big bang was "the only remotely similar tech" that Bethesda had access to, showing off an explosion a long way away from the player.  But to use that tech, Purkeypile explains that the developers had to turn Calvert Mansion itself into an explosion.

As Purkeypile puts it: "the mansion is a 'distant explosion' and the house slowly shrinks over time and then spawns a new house 'explosion'. That explosion needs to keep triggering or it just goes away, because that [explosion] tech was only designed to do actual explosions." In more simple terms, Calvert Mansion was a constantly exploding illusion of a building. After the actual explosion occurred, the illusion would be turned off, revealing the real Calvert Mansion - little more than a pile of rubble.

This is far from the only example of Bethesda's development trickery. Purkeypile himself cites the famous example of the Fallout 3 train that was actually an NPC wearing a giant train hat. Recently, we've also heard about the myth of Skyrim's treasure foxes , and the way in which its iconic opening scene was almost ruined by a super-powerful bee . Purkeypile has now left Bethesda, and is now working on solo-project The Axis Unseen, a heavy metal hunting game that he's making, in part, as he travels around the US in a campervan.

Some of them might have been cobbled together a little, but here's our list of the best RPG games .

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Diablo Immortal Just Crossed An Unfortunate Milestone

In retrospect, it's quite possible the "Diablo Immortal" was always doomed to fail. However, no one could have anticipated that the game would end up making Blizzard history for some of the worst reasons. Announced back at BlizzCon 2018, the mobile-only game was immediately met with resistance and backlash from...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This GoldenEye Clone Has Fans Talking

"GoldenEye" fans are still searching for any hint of a remake — including in leaked Xbox achievements. Thankfully, they might be able to get some temporary solace from a "GoldenEye" clone that just announced its Steam demo. "Agent 64: Spies Never Die," the clone in question, has been in...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Fallout 3#Video Game#Point Lookout#Dlc
SVG

New Call Of Duty Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Reality

Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Boyfriend Dungeon - Secret Weapons DLC Trailer

Roguelite weapon-dating simulator Boyfriend Dungeon is getting DLC this summer. The Secret Weapons update adds a new dungeon and three new characters, one of which is designed by Ikumi Nakamura (who's previously worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The 10 Best Need for Speed games you can play today

The best Need For Speed games ranked, from No Limits to Most Wanted. The best Need for Speed games care about one thing, and one thing only: driving fast. Like, absurdly fast. When developer EA gets Need for Speed right, there's a thrill to be found in the sense of acceleration, and joy to be had from leaning heavily on the handbrake to drift around corners. Need for Speed is about thrill seeking then, a quality which has allowed the series to frequently flirt with our ranking of the best racing games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal economy: microtransactions and currency

Rampaging demons won't stop the Diablo Immortal economy from being important – even heroes have to buy new swords and avocado potions. Diablo Immortal controller support: how to set it up. Diablo Immortal Necromancer: master the undead. Diablo Immortal Crusader: smite your enemies. Diablo Immortal Barbarian: spin to win.
DBLTAP

Fortnite Vibin Quests and Rewards in Chapter 3 Season 3

Here is the list of the Vibin Quests and rewards for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Quests can be a great way to earn extra XP and rewards while immersing yourself in the lore of Fortnite's new season. For holders of the Battle Pass, it would be a shame not to complete them all. Why spend the time and money not to get the most out of it, right?
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy