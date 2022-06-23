ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

June 28: Author Event at Serendipity Books

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Chelsea Update would like to thank Michelle Tuplin for the information in this story.) Long-time Ann Arbor writer and University of Michigan lecturer Frances...

July 10: Memorial Celebration for Frank Hammer

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Elizabeth Hammer for the information in this story.) The family of Frank Hammer, who died on Oct. 1, will host a celebratory memorial honoring his life on Sunday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at the Chelsea Comfort Inn. We invite those who knew Frank,...
CHELSEA, MI
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Main Street Park Alliance

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday the club heard from Joe Ziolkowski from Main Street Park Alliance. He gave a presentation about the proposed park to be built on the vacant Federal Screw location on Main Street. Ziolkowski is a...
CHELSEA, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines Available for Children Six Months and Older

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia for the information in this story.) The Washtenaw County Health Department will began providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months through four years old on June 23 by appointment only. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be available. A parent or guardian must be present for...
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

