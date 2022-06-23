36th Syracuse Jazz Fest Returns to Downtown Syracuse First Time in 20 Years

For many bars and restaurants geared toward the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Month means a calendar of events meant to bring the community together. For many though, those meet and greets, trivia nights, and vendor fairs continue year round. “This is Come Together Events presents Everybody Say Gay, A Pride Marker....
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–In honor of Pride Month, central New Yorker’s are welcomed to join in festivities and celebrations as the community helps honor those who are part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. The parade will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Solar St. in the Syracuse Inner Harbor area. The...
After a five-year hiatus, the free Syracuse Jazz Fest returns to downtown this weekend, with events that began Thursday and run through Saturday, June 25. This marks the first time the festival will be held downtown since 2000. The three day event started with local and regional artists performing at...
(WSYR-TV) — For all you book worms out there, Downtown Syracuse is getting a bookstore for the first time in 35 years!. Parthenon Books say they will have a grand opening on Saturday, June 25 at starting 10 a.m., on S Salina Street across from the Landmark Theater. The opening will include multiple events such as trivia, story time with Drag Queen, Miss Foxxy, and a book signing by Linda Lowen.
Thousands of people showed up to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor on Saturday afternoon for the city’s first Pride festival since 2019. In the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn the federal right to abortion and following a string of mass shootings including a racist attack on shoppers in Buffalo, parade-goers were both celebratory and disquieted.
Central New York Pride organizers are excited to see the public fill the Syracuse Inner Harbor this Saturday for the first in-person festival and parade since 2019. However, security threats at a similar event in Northern Idaho earlier this month also have officials emphasizing safety. Idaho officials arrested about 30...
The Tramontane Café, the eclectic coffee spot on Lincoln Ave in Utica that was once a favorite hangout for local musicians and artists, has finally reopened after a long hibernation. Owners Robin Raabe and Garrett Ingraham originally opened the Tramontane Café in 2008. Its diversified clientele included businessmen and...
A year in the making, the Downtown Syracuse mural celebrating native CNY athletes is nearly finished. Frank Malfitano, head of the mural project, says he’s thrilled that the area is able to honor the four local legends Breanna Stewart, Earl Lloyd Jr., Dolph Schayes, and Manny Breland. “We couldn’t be prouder, he adds.
(WSYR-TV) — Anything But Beer, a brewery on S Salina St. is closing. The restaurant’s last day open to the public will be Saturday, July 2. The Downtown Syracuse restaurant opened in February 2020, one month before the pandemic. “This has been an unforgettable adventure and challenge and...
As promised the New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. If you like 80's Rock you must be thrilled...
A three-day celebration featuring food, drink and rides — plus two nights of fireworks — returns to the New York State Fairgrounds for the upcoming July 4 weekend. This year it moves to the fair’s Midway and has more fireworks and bigger rides than last year’s version, which was held at the fairgrounds’ Orange parking lot.
(WSYR-TV) — Looking to watch some fireworks in your area? You’ve come to the right place! Here is a list of some upcoming fireworks you and your friends and family can watch in the area. Nite Life Band and Fireworks – Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. –...
Syracuse, N.Y. - The City of Syracuse is looking to fill some openings during this tough labor market. They will be holding an in-person government job fair next Tuesday, June 28 at Cecile Community Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will feature representatives from various departments across City.
(WSYR-TV) — With summer officially here, it’s time to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors!. While New York was named the best state for summer road trips by WalletHub, high gas prices might have some rethinking how far to go. Luckily, Central New York has plenty of outdoor locations to enjoy the summer sun and Mother Nature.
All four seasons can be memorable, but doesn’t there seem to be something special about summer? Is it the months of no school, day after day of T-shirt weather, or vacations in exciting new places? Maybe a little of each? For me, what makes the season of sun really shine are the summers I spent at Fair Haven.
FULTON, N.Y. – With almost eight acres of property, a highly creative wife, and a dream, Brian Campbell had a roadmap of what he wanted to do as he approached his retirement. “I always wanted to operate a bed and breakfast,” he said. “I thought, after we retired, what...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly 40 years at the Syracuse City School District, superintendent Jaime Alicea is retiring at the end of June. Before he leaves, he did one final interview with Newsmakers. After moving to Syracuse from Puerto Rico, Alicea rose through the ranks in the district....
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's going to be hot this weekend! Feeling just like summer, as we enter the first weekend of this summer season. Also, we are tracking the risk for thunderstorms later this weekend. Then a big cool down arrives for the start of next week. (Click on the photo gallery for the hour by hour FUTURECAST)
Utica's Thomas R. Proctor High School Class of 2022 conducted its commencement exercises on Friday, June 24 at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Check out this recorded lives stream of the ceremony: https://livestream.com/uticacsd/proctorgrad2022.
