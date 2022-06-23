“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/23

The Fourth of July is coming up, but in Gainesville, the celebration kicks off on July 3, something that is a Gainesville tradition. What this means is that everyone who lives in or near Gainesville can enjoy at least two fireworks displays for the Independence Day holiday, which could include WUFT’S Fanfares & Fireworks event and the light-up-the-sky July 4 party the next day in Alachua. Combined, both should make for enough celebration for anyone.

ALACHUA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO