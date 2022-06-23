ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/23

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The upcoming event you can enjoy, and the many laughs...

Florida Finds: Fourth of July celebrations

The Fourth of July is coming up, but in Gainesville, the celebration kicks off on July 3, something that is a Gainesville tradition. What this means is that everyone who lives in or near Gainesville can enjoy at least two fireworks displays for the Independence Day holiday, which could include WUFT’S Fanfares & Fireworks event and the light-up-the-sky July 4 party the next day in Alachua. Combined, both should make for enough celebration for anyone.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

The CF Hampton Center is hosting the Friday Talks event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida and the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership is sponsoring an event called Friday Talks. This event is a presentation called Depression: A costly condition for businesses. Albert Carl Shaw III, director of marketing with zone health & fitness, will be...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala road closed for sewage leak repair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sewer line break closed a road in Marion County to start the weekend. State Road 464, which is Southeast 17th Street will be temporarily closed between 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue. Traffic will be redirected as construction is underway to repair the sewer line. Copyright...
OCALA, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Dixie, Beans, and Sable

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a sweet southern belle kitty named Dixie. This three-year-old is not afraid to come and cuddle up in your lap. If you’re looking to follow the golden rule of never moving when a cat lays on you, she’s perfect.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cuscowilla closes overnight camp due to multiple incidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s sleepaway summer camp closed almost as soon as it opened. Major concerns were identified one week after kicking off this year. “You know, we are continuing to look and investigate these issues,” said Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton. Camp Cuscowilla is...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Joyce, Will, Lady, and Nick

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a cat who is ready to greet anyone at the door, Joyce . This one-year-old kitty has two young kittens Will and Jonathan and adores chin scratches.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Palatka Blue Crab Festival returns

For nearly 30 years, the popular and family-friendly Palatka Blue Crab Festival has become an annual tradition, attracting thousands of guests to the scenic waterfront in downtown Palatka. This year’s festival was held May 27-29 and featured 34 musical acts spread across three stages. Headliners included R&B singer Ginuwine,...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

High Springs firefighters extinguish burning tree

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters battled a brush fire involving a large oak tree consumed by flames in High Springs on Thursday night. High Springs Fired Department crews say the fire started off Poe Springs Road near Cinnamon Hills Estates around 9:45 p.m. When crews arrived, a large oak tree was fully engulfed in flames.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Road and Traffic Impacts for June 24-July 1, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for June 24-July 1, 2022. NW Fourth Place: Northwest Fourth Place at Southwest 62nd Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. from Sunday, June 26 through Friday, July 1. NW 13th Terrace: Northwest 13th Terrace...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville hosts first-ever city services fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is holding a fair to spread the word about different programs and services available to residents. The first-ever city services fair is on Saturday. Representatives of different departments will be there to share information and answer questions. The event also includes a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Meet the Candidate: Gainesville Commission

Editor’s Note This is the third in a series of stories Mainstreet Daily News is running to provide you more information about the candidates who have qualified for the upcoming elections. Check out our previous stories on the four Alachua County School Board and Gainesville mayor races. Like the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lightning strike sparks fire at Ocala home, Marion crews say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A lightning strike sparked a fire at an Ocala home Thursday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. Crews said they responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at the 5000 block of Southeast 24th Place in Ocala. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Chiefland Police Department fundraiser raises over 1,500 dollars

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland Police officials raised just over a grand to go towards the department’s Christmas fund. The first of three auctions ended this week, after raising 16-hundred 70 dollars. Officials with the department auctioned off sweet treats and officers’ children even helped make cakes and cookies....
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

A man is safe after his home was struck by lightning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Heavy storms came through knocking down trees and power lines as crews worked to clean up the mess. But before the rain started Fred Miley’s home off SE 24th Pl. was struck by lightning. “Smelled some smoke and I went towards my garage because I...
OCALA, FL
Middleburg gas station selling gas for $3.76 Friday for grand opening

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Friday is your chance to get gas for cheaper than you'll find anywhere else on the First Coast. A new gas station is opening in Middleburg and they're doing a special: $3.76 a gallon for regular gas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday only. The offer is at the 76 gas station and Daybreak Market convenience store at the corner of Royal Pines Drive and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Pat’s Wildways: Retirement Home for Horses

Like many girls, I grew up enamored with horses. I read all the Black Stallion books, saw all the My Friend Flika television shows, and rented a horse to ride whenever I could talk my parents into it. But, alas, I lived in a New Jersey suburb of New York City and barely saw a living horse. One glorious summer, though, when I was in my teens I spend days on end riding horses in Palo Duro Canyon, Texas, while my engineer father was starting up a factory in Amarillo. I have always loved horses.
GAINESVILLE, FL

