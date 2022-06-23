“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/23

Like many girls, I grew up enamored with horses. I read all the Black Stallion books, saw all the My Friend Flika television shows, and rented a horse to ride whenever I could talk my parents into it. But, alas, I lived in a New Jersey suburb of New York City and barely saw a living horse. One glorious summer, though, when I was in my teens I spend days on end riding horses in Palo Duro Canyon, Texas, while my engineer father was starting up a factory in Amarillo. I have always loved horses.
