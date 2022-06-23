IDOT closes lanes on Clark Bridge in Alton this week
ALTON, Ill. – IDOT is closing lanes on the Clark Bridge in Alton for bridge inspections this week.
The southbound left lane will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will close Friday.
The right lanes will be shutdown next week.
Click here to get more information on this closure.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0