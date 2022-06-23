ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

IDOT closes lanes on Clark Bridge in Alton this week

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ALTON, Ill. – IDOT is closing lanes on the Clark Bridge in Alton for bridge inspections this week.

The southbound left lane will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will close Friday.
The right lanes will be shutdown next week.

