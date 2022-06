PHOENIX -- Tina Charles' stint in the desert was a short one. The Phoenix Mercury announced Saturday they agreed to terms on a contract divorce with Charles after 18 games. After discussions with Tina and her agent, it was best for both parties to go our separate ways at this time," Mercury general manager Jom Pitman said. "Due to circumstances both in and out of our control, our season has not gone according to our plan, and we will continue to pursue all avenues for improvement.

