Potsdam, NY

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Juneteenth, Father’s Day, weather & critters

By Emily Griffin
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWNY) - We start by taking a look back at the weekend, when we celebrated Juneteenth in Potsdam. The third annual event featured a Black is Beautiful Fashion Show, speakers, and heritage-rich foods, music and dancing. Thank you to Henry Stringer, Peter McCoy and Chelle Lindahl for sharing their...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Christopher William Plunkett, 42, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Christopher William Plunkett, 42, passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on June 22, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Chris is survived by his beloved daughter, Nyah Plunkett, of Englewood, Florida; mother Bernadette Jenkins and Jeffrey Szot, of Colton; father William Plunkett and Lorenza Suber of Rome, Italy; sister Felicia Gavilanes and her husband Mauricio of Boston, MA; sister Natalie Plunkett of Norwood; two nephews, a niece, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m....
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born in Plattsburgh and raised in Rouses Point, the daughter of the late Carl O. and Emma M. Getman Finkenbinder. She is the dear friend and former wife of Joseph; beloved mother of Gina, Anthony and Terri Trombino; cherished grandmother of Cory Trombino, Talia Trombino and Willow Aubry; loving sister of Frank “Pete” Finkenbinder and the late Janice Basu and Charles Finkenbinder; adored aunt of Priya Basu and Eric Basu (Serena), Katie Finkenbinder and John Tyler.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Louise H. Thesier, 88, formerly of Deer River

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Louise H. Thesier, 88, a former longtime resident of Deer River, NY died Saturday, June 18,2022 at the Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC. Louise was born on June 12,1934 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Leon and Antoinette (Clark) Rima. She was...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wwnytv.com

Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Anglers looking for the big catch near Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Anglers hit the water early this morning in Waddington. The village is hosting Bassmaster’s B.A.S.S. Nation series. More than 240 amateur anglers representing 12 teams launched from Whittaker Park at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The tournament winner will get to participate in next year’s national...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
EVANS MILLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica...
CROGHAN, NY
wwnytv.com

Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, 90 of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, age 90 of Massena and formerly of Waddington will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. A visitation hour will be held also on Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Volunteers needed for World University Games

(WWNY) - Ahead of next year’s FISU World University Games, organizers are looking for volunteers and business partnerships in St. Lawrence County. A virtual town hall was held Wednesday night. Clarkson University, SUNY Canton, and SUNY Potsdam are hosting the hockey tournaments for the international games. FISU stands for...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

‘We give thanks to God’; NY Catholic bishops react to Roe decision

(WWNY) - New York’s Catholic leaders have released a statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. Among them is Terry LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, which oversees Catholics throughout northern New York. A statement on the...
RELIGION
wwnytv.com

Crews making repairs to washed-out road and culvert

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - A state highway in St. Lawrence County is closed to traffic after rain washed away part of it and a culvert. Crews worked Friday on part of Route 458 in the town of Hopkinton to make sure it’s secure enough for people to drive on.
HOPKINTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael J. Nugent, 36 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July 1st, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church at 423 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A biomass plant that provides Fort Drum with 100 percent of its energy could close next year after legislation supporting its operations failed to make it through Albany. The 32 employees who work at the biomass facility on Fort Drum were told this week...
FORT DRUM, NY

