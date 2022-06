Deandre Ayton wants to be shown the money this offseason, but the Phoenix Suns reportedly have no interest in giving him the bag if what the big man wants is a max contract. The Suns are said to be non-believers of Ayton’s value as a max player, and that’s what’s causing the negotiation for a contract extension between the two sides to stall. If he’s not returning to the Suns, the Detroit Pistons are rumored to be among the top suitors of Ayton’s services. For one, the Pistons have the cap space to accommodate the former Arizona Wildcats center.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO