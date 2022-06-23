ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Volunteers needed for World University Games

By 7 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWNY) - Ahead of next year’s FISU World University Games, organizers are looking for volunteers and business partnerships in St. Lawrence County. A virtual town hall was held Wednesday night. Clarkson University, SUNY Canton, and SUNY Potsdam are...

Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls NY, passed peacefully on (date), at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Center in Canton, NY with loved ones at her side. She was born on February 21, 1919 to Alfred (Fred) and Nellie VanSant Town in Russell, NY.
Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born in Plattsburgh and raised in Rouses Point, the daughter of the late Carl O. and Emma M. Getman Finkenbinder. She is the dear friend and former wife of Joseph; beloved mother of Gina, Anthony and Terri Trombino; cherished grandmother of Cory Trombino, Talia Trombino and Willow Aubry; loving sister of Frank “Pete” Finkenbinder and the late Janice Basu and Charles Finkenbinder; adored aunt of Priya Basu and Eric Basu (Serena), Katie Finkenbinder and John Tyler.
Crane School of Music Reunion Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SUNY Potsdam’s Reunion 2022 will feature a special gathering of trombone alumni and faculty from The Crane School of Music -- with 76 trombones set to take the stage during their free concert on July 16. This is the third reunion of the former Crane...
Christopher William Plunkett, 42, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Christopher William Plunkett, 42, passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on June 22, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Chris is survived by his beloved daughter, Nyah Plunkett, of Englewood, Florida; mother Bernadette Jenkins and Jeffrey Szot, of Colton; father William Plunkett and Lorenza Suber of Rome, Italy; sister Felicia Gavilanes and her husband Mauricio of Boston, MA; sister Natalie Plunkett of Norwood; two nephews, a niece, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night. The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday. Over...
Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Lowville, and Croghan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Born November 26, 1927 in Croghan, NY, a son of Clemence and Julia (Besha) Grunert, he was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
Garnet F. Weaver, 68, of Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garnet F. Weaver, 68, passed away on Wednesday at this home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 1 from 4-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Biomass plant on Fort Drum could close next spring

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A biomass plant that provides Fort Drum with 100 percent of its energy could close next year after legislation supporting its operations failed to make it through Albany. The 32 employees who work at the biomass facility on Fort Drum were told this week...
Louise H. Thesier, 88, formerly of Deer River

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Louise H. Thesier, 88, a former longtime resident of Deer River, NY died Saturday, June 18,2022 at the Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC. Louise was born on June 12,1934 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Leon and Antoinette (Clark) Rima. She was...
Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m....
Michael J. Nugent, 36 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica...
‘We give thanks to God’; NY Catholic bishops react to Roe decision

(WWNY) - New York’s Catholic leaders have released a statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. Among them is Terry LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, which oversees Catholics throughout northern New York. A statement on the...
Results of probe into St. Lawrence County’s foster care to be revealed Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first pieces of an independent investigation into St. Lawrence County’s foster care program will be unveiled Monday night. County Legislature Chair Bill Sheridan said the Bonadio Group will present some findings from its review of the county’s Department of Social Services and its Child Protective Services unit, which has faced public scrutiny over allegations of corruption.
Crews making repairs to washed-out road and culvert

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - A state highway in St. Lawrence County is closed to traffic after rain washed away part of it and a culvert. Crews worked Friday on part of Route 458 in the town of Hopkinton to make sure it’s secure enough for people to drive on.
Hochul calls for extraordinary session for gun safety

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An extraordinary session of the New York State Legislature is set for next week. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement to try and pass new gun safety legislation in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen.
POLITICS

