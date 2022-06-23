ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, NY

Kenmore native Anita Alvarez saved by coach in pool after fainting

By Tom Vielkind
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6mL8_0gJXS5Gp00

A two-time Olympian and Western New Yorker escaped a scary situation Wednesday, thanks to the quick actions of her coach.

Kenmore native Anita Alvarez fainted and sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine at the World Aquatics Championships.

Her coach, Andrea Fuentes, dove into the pool fully clothed, put her arms around Alvarez, and lifted her to the surface, where another person helped her get out of the pool.

I don't feel like a hero because for me it's just normal like if your swimmer is underwater, just go like there's no way I would let her stay there. I don't think it's a heroic action is just like the normal action to do. She was drowning, make her breathe that's it. And I'm happy that Anita is safe and she's happy and she wants to fight again.
Andrea Fuentes

Fuentes says Alvarez is feeling much better this morning, and her team and doctors are reviewing everything to make sure she's okay to return to competition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

16 golfers play 100 holes during 1-day fundraiser in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Sixteen golfers played 100 holes in a one-day tournament Thursday. The seventh annual Walk Fore Luca and Carly at Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg raises money to support the Courage of Carly's Club Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and for Live Like Luca: The Luca Calanni Foundation.
HAMBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenmore, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kenmore, NY
informnny.com

NY teen accused of impersonating principal, threatening students

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Myths That Are Not True About Buffalo New York

Anytime people find out that you are from Buffalo they always assume certain things about you and Western New York. The first question that most of us get asked is if we eat wings for every meal. Or another question we get asked a million times is, does it snow every single day of the year.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

New York couple faces fines after bringing pet raccoon to pet store for food

A New York man and his girlfriend each face a $500 fine after they brought a pet raccoon to an Erie County pet store for food, officials said. The unidentified couple was charged for unlawfully possessing a wild animal, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release. The agency noted that it is not only illegal to have wild animals as pets but also dangerous.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Former Buffalo Firefighter Sentenced To Prison For Murder Over Auto Repairs

A former Buffalo firefighter has been sentenced for the fatal shooting of an auto mechanic. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 25-year-old man was sentenced on the morning of Thursday, June 23, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. Blake M. Banks was given a determinate sentence of 23 years behind bars. After he is released, he will spend 5-years on post-release supervision. Banks pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree on May 6, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
WKBW-TV

Mercedes and Emily visit Tattered Tulip Home Décor

Earlier this week AM Buffalo revealed their new set and the business behind this beautiful set is Tattered Tulip in Lockport. Emily and Mercedes are at Tattered Tulip and talked with the owner, Lisa Miles. When asked where she finds her inspiration when it comes to designing something like an...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Seriously?! Buffalo, New York Drivers Massively Annoyed By THIS

The words “parallel parking” have made many Western New York drivers break out into a cold sweat since they were a teenager. We’ve all been there…you're driving down a busy street, you’re late, and there’s no parking in sight. The cars are bumper-to-bumper along the side of the road. Then, suddenly, you spot it: that perfect spot right in front of the restaurant where you’re going for dinner! The only problem? It’s between two other parked cars, and the space is tight.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For July 2022

July is right around the corner and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in July 2022 in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New Yorker
96.1 The Breeze

8 Famous Alumni From Bennett High School

There are a lot of things to take pride in while living in Western New York. From our Buffalo Bills and Sabres to having the best wings in the world, Buffalo is a unique place that holds lots of history and nostalgia. The pride also includes what school you went...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sinatra & Co. turns former Ingleside Home into 24 apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo boarding house for women and children built in 1929 has been turned into an apartment building. The $6 million Ingleside Apartments have opened at 70 Harvard Place, in the Lin-Ox neighborhood near Canisius College. Thirteen of the 24 market-rate apartments are leased, Nick Sinatra, CEO of Sinatra & Co. said.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 24 - June 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend there are plenty of events happening across Western New York. Ja Rule performs at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series. American rapper and actor Ja Rule will take the stage at Buffalo's Outer Harbor...
News 4 Buffalo

Former firefighter gets 23 years for fatal Broadway shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to a fatal 2021 shooting on Broadway was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. Blake M. Banks, a former Buffalo firefighter, was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jason Johnson during […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Clean Sweep on Jefferson

The City of Buffalo is going door-to-door to provide several services, including mental health resources to residents in 14208 zip code impacted by the mass shooting, but others feel differently.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy