ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians score 4 in 9th to rally past Twins 11-10

By Associated Press
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hM2kb_0gJXS0rC00

Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller’s go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to stun the Minnesota Twins 11-10 on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland.

“Crazy, crazy game,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said.

Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and are 8-11 in June. Max Kepler and Gio Urshela also went deep for Minnesota.

Sam Hentges (1-0) tossed a scoreless eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save with a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland, which has won 11 of 13 and is 17-4 since May 30. The young Guardians also won their seventh straight series.

Clase has six saves as the Guardians have started 7-1 on their nine-game road trip.

“I feel we’re a special team,” shortstop Amed Rosario said through a translator.

With the Guardians down by three, Rosario and José Ramírez singled to start the ninth before an RBI double by Josh Naylor off Emilio Pagan made it 10-8.

Francona said had it been Byron Buxton in center field, not Gilberto Celestino, the ball probably would have been caught.

“(Buxton) was wanting to play, but he couldn’t move around well enough to play today,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, referencing a sore knee.

Gonzalez came through with a two-run single off Griffin Jax and reached second on the throw. Gonzalez moved to third on Andrés Giménez’s sacrifice before Miller lofted a fly ball to left-center with plenty of distance as Cleveland completed its latest thrilling comeback.

Miller leads the American League with eight sacrifice flies.

Jax (4-2) took the loss for the second straight night.

Rosario tied a season high with four hits. Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to give the Guardians a 7-6 lead in the seventh.

Urshela, who was a double shy of the cycle, hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run seventh for a 10-7 Minnesota lead. All the runs scored with two outs.

“There’s no one in our clubhouse that’s not (ticked) off right now,” Baldelli said. “We should be a little (ticked) off based on the way we’ve played over the last couple of days and just the inability to get the job done.”

Spotted a 5-1 lead, Twins starter Sonny Gray gave up a home run to Austin Hedges to start the fifth. Three straight singles — with Gray late to cover first base on the last one — coupled with an error by Nick Gordon in center ended Gray’s outing. A balk by Caleb Thielbar plated a run to get the Guardians within 5-4.

Making his second start after missing 16 games with a right pectoral strain, Gray allowed season highs with four earned runs on eight hits in four innings. He had given up nine hits and one earned run over 18 innings in his previous three starts.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie entered with an opponents’ batting average of .185, tied with Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan for second-best in the majors behind the .150 of the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin.

Correa didn’t seem to care.

His first-inning home run landed in the second deck in left field, and his third-inning shot was to straightaway center for a 3-1 lead.

Matching his shortest start of the season, McKenzie allowed nine hits and six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Lindor homers, knocks in 4 as Mets top Marlins 5-3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. Mark Canha also went deep and Taijuan Walker pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for the NL East leaders. Walker (6-2) allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/23/22)

It is Thursday, June 23, 2022. The Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a ruling on Deshaun Watson. There is much speculation, but we know very little except for how the process works. In the meantime, here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns TE...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Gary Sanchez catching on Saturday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Sanchez will take over behind the plate after Ryan Jeffers was given a breather versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Grading every player the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up four new rookies but how do they grade out?. The Cleveland Cavaliers got four picks this year from the 2022 NBA Draft, but not all of them are going to be playing right away. The squad is going to squirrel away two of those picks overseas and a third may be in the NBA G-League for a portion of the year.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Triston Mckenzie
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers were rumored to have wanted Ousmane Dieng

The Cleveland Cavaliers were hoping to get Ousmane Dieng apparently. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a nice draft day, snagging four rookies that they’re hoping they can develop over the next year or two. One of the picks was first-round shooting guard, Ochai Agbaji. Agbaji is seen as a bit of a developmental piece, someone who won’t play right away unless the Cavs can’t re-sign Collin Sexton or bring back Ricky Rubio.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Byron Buxton (knee) hitting second on Saturday night

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (knee) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Buxton will return to his normal role after Minnesota's star missed time with a knee ailment and Gilberto Celestino was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela, our models project Buxton to score 13.3...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky 'a possibility' for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche failed to close out the Stanley Cup Final on Friday. Instead, the Tampa Bay Lightning stayed alive after winning Game 5, 3-2. Colorado still needs only one victory to hoist the Cup, but they're also another loss away from a deciding Game 7 at home. With momentum turned the Lightning's way heading into Game 6, the Avalanche may receive a much-needed boost with the return of forward Andre Burakovsky.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
ESPN

Cavaliers add second-round pick, acquire No. 49 from Kings

CLEVELAND --  The Cavaliers made their first move before the NBA draft tipped off. Adding another asset to perhaps use to bolster its roster, Cleveland acquired the No. 49 selection from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the rights to forward Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million. The deal, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy