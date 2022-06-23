ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and Warm Thursday

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5nGE_0gJXRpNr00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and Warm Thursday 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny day is ahead.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the 80s with 70s near the lake.

More sun and a few clouds Friday as temperatures reach the upper 80s and humidity builds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBjaY_0gJXRpNr00

Rain develops Saturday along with storms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and a few storms are possible for the Chicago area Saturday evening. However, the threat is diminshed by cooler air from earlier showers, and the main threat is much farther southwest. Showers and storms will end Saturday night, bringing about a very pleasant Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. It will be a beautiful day for the Chicago Pride Parade. There will be a nice dry stretch into early next week. Temperatures will warm up gently next week as well. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Morning showers, thunderstorms by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area at a marginal chance (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. But has now put a small part of the area, from LaSalle county and areas southwest of there, at a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5).The time of concern is late afternoon into the night -- main risk is for damaging winds and large hail.Things clear up nicely on Sunday, with low humidity and more comfortable temps.StatsNormal High- 83Friday's High- 92Today-89Sunrise- 5:17amForecastToday- Showers later this morning until mid-afternoon. Then showers and the chance of thunderstorms this evening and tonight. A few storms could be strong or severe. High of 89.Tonight- Showers and a thunderstorm with a low around 70.Sunday- Mostly sunny and a high of 82.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered storms arrive in two rounds Saturday with the first in the morning through early afternoon. Depending on how much clearing takes place later in the day will play a part in how much instability develops for the second round at night. Round two arrives after dark as showers and storms form along the cold front as it moves through our area. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a "Marginal" risk (level 1) for severe storms.Once the front passes, we are left with less humidity and a gusty, northwest wind flow for Sunday.TONIGHT: CLEAR & MILD. LOW 70.SATURDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 89.SUNDAY: BREEZY & LESS HUMID. HIGH 82.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality action day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a dry ridge of high pressure locked in place, skies will be clear on Thursday night and Friday morning.This high-pressure system will trap pollutants near the surface, causing issues for those with respiratory problems. An Air Quality Action Day in place for Friday due to this hot, stagnant air mass parked over our area.The low for Thursday night is 66. The high for Friday is 92, with cooler temperatures lakeside. High clouds increase throughout the afternoon Friday as the next system heads our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in two waves Saturday – one in the morning and the other after dark – as the cold front crosses our area. Sunday will feature slow clearing and a gusty, dry northwest wind and a high of 82.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat index values soared into the triple digits Wednesday. A cold front is headed our way Wednesday night. Severe thunderstorms have formed ahead of the front over Wisconsin and Iowa. Scattered storms were expected along I-39 between until 9:30 p.m. They were expected to be in a weakening phase if any hold together through 10 p.m. into the Chicago metro area. Any storms that hold together could produce gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. The low for Tuesday night is 74. A cold front crosses our area around midnight. This will open the door for a less-humid air mass to move into our area. Dry northwesterly winds on Wednesday will usher in the dry air. Also, a lake breeze will keep shore front temperatures much cooler as compared to Tuesday. On Wednesday, the high is 87. For Thursday, the high is 88 with sunny and warm conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Check out the 4th of July Fireworks Shows and Celebrations happening around Chicago

The 4th of July is right around the corner! Maybe now’s a good time to plan out what fireworks shows you will see during the holiday weekend…. WGN TV put out a massive list of the fests and fireworks shows happening in and around Chicago during the 4th of July weekend. Events include Itasca’s notably HUGE fireworks show on July 4th, Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3rd, Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2nd, and Evergreen Park’s July 1st evening parade and fireworks show!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
WGNtv.com

What is the rule for determining the distance of lightning when you hear its thunder?

What is the rule for determining the distance of lightning when you hear its thunder?. It is a simple thing to do. Count the number of seconds that pass between the flash of lightning and the crack of thunder that follows it: then divide that number by five. The result gives the distance in miles between you and the closest part of the lightning bolt. The calculation is based on the speed of sound in air. Lightning is essentially seen at the instant it occurs, even from a considerable distance. Sound travels at around 1100 ft/second so the sound of thunder travels roughly 1 mile every 5 seconds. Lightning kills about 50 people per year in the United States and can strike several miles from the main precipitation core of a thunderstorm.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Annual Roll N Peace bike ride - addressing crime in Englewood - returns Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pedaling to tackle the issue of gun violence. A Chicago neighborhood is in high gear preparing for a huge bike ride that took a break last year. CBS 2' Steven Graves has more on its meaning this time around."I've always liked fitness and health.""That's something that I think a lot of children in the community need to expose themselves to." "A lot of that has been tarnished with the image of violence or being hurt if they go outside and play. So, what keeps me coming back, I want the youth in Englewood and the residents to know...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Festivals Happening This Weekend Around Chicago

From pride celebrations to art festivals, street fairs are once again taking over Chicago this weekend. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning of large crowds commuting to the city, as well as street closures, over the next few days amid the annual Pride Parade. Here's a list...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 shot at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, police say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – Three people were shot Saturday at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, police said. A person is in custody. Police said officers responded to the building at 1 Weathertech Way and Remington Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Police said three people were shot but have not released information on their conditions or extent of […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
macaronikid.com

12 Day Trip Ideas From Naperville

Itching to get out of Naperville for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Naperville, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 12 places to explore within a 3 hour drive of Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Ald. Tom Tunney worries about police resources with crowds expected after Pride Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade is returning to the area on and around North Halsted Street this weekend after a two-year hiatus, but there are some safety concerns. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) wants to see beefed up security after the parade. The city's LGBTQ Pride Parade had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. A plan to move the parade to October last year did not work out. But this year, the parade is back – once again on the last Sunday in June....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy