Wyoming State

Wyoming’s Climate Never Stops Changing

By Glenn Woods
 2 days ago
A recent article on the Wyoming Public Media website spoke of Wyoming's pronghorn, and how the animal is suffering through changes due to climate change. The claim in this article is that weather extremes are more extreme than ever before. Droughts are worse, and blizzards happen at unexpected and unprecedented times,...

Southeast Wyoming is Home to the Best High-Altitude Hike in the State

There's several spots throughout the entire state of Wyoming that are great for hiking. With summer being in full swing, now is a perfect time to make the trip to do just that. Given our landscapes, luckily, the popular travel publication Lonely Planet has listed the 'Top 8 Hikes in Wyoming'. And it just so happens that southeast Wyoming has one of those hikes, which is also the 'best high-altitude hike' in the state.
LIVE BLOG: Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States. With Roe's fall, Wyoming is one of 13 states with a trigger bill set to end most abortions here. Here's the latest on what the decision means for Wyoming:
From heartbreak to Hallelujah, Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which overturns constitutional protections for abortion, may sound like a victory for those in Wyoming who oppose abortion. But they, just like the pro-abortion rights crowd dismayed at Friday’s decision, say there’s still more work to be done. In the meantime,...
Wyoming’s trigger bill now goes into effect with Roe vs Wade overturned

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Five days after the Executive and Judicial branches confirm the Roe vs. Wade decisions, Wyoming will pull the trigger on its abortion bill, House Bill 92, overturning 50-year-old legal precedence. Pro-life advocates are celebrating today as unborn rights are sent to the states to...
Surprise Graphic Video Of A Wyoming Grizzly Fighting Smaller Bear

There's no doubt that nature is cruel and that grizzly bears are NOT to be messed with. We preach and preach and preach about how dangerous and powerful grizzly bears are. They don't care who you are, if you're a nature lover, tourists or a pure-blooded Wyomingite. They don't care and if you're a threat to them, they're going to protect themselves.
Can Wyoming pick up the slack if it rejects federal money for school lunches?

Wyoming will have “well in excess of $40 million annually” to cover the cost of school lunches in the absence of federal funding, state Treasurer Curt Meier says. But that amount, he said, is a “separate question” from the approximately $300 million annual deficit in funding for K-12 education that the state already faces.
Casper’s Christopher Bobo bests himself, breaking Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.
Game and Fish encourage regulation review and congratulate Wyoming honorable mention

The Wyoming Game and Fish is encouraging anglers to pick up a copy or review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out. Game and Fish have made some changes to this year’s regulations, including an extension of the catch-and-release and artificial flies and lures only area on the North Tongue in the Bighorn National Forest. A PDF copy of the 2022 Fishing Regulations can be downloaded here.
Human Poop Becoming A Big Problem In Wyoming Outdoors

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Yes, bears shit in the woods, but you shouldn’t – probably. The coronavirus pandemic gets a bad rap, a virus that caused more than 6 million deaths will do that, but when people got tired of twiddling their thumbs during quarantine, they returned to the great outdoors en masse.
Highest Average Costs For Homes With a Water View Are in Wyoming!

What?! That's a misprint, right? When people think of the highest costs for homes with a water view, they immediately would think of states on the coast like California, Florida, or perhaps somewhere in the New England States. If nothing else, probably Hawaii, right? Nope! The state with the most expensive average costs for homes with a water view reside in none other than the landlocked Cowboy State, Wyoming!
Beautiful Wyoming Wildlife Handling The Awkward Flooding

The historic flooding in Yellowstone has done more than just affected the reservations of travelers across the globe, it's also affected the wildlife. Luckily, the animals seem to be able to adjust and adapt easier than some of the humans. BE Judson is a wildlife photographer and videographer that spends...
This Blows: Wind Turbine Snaps In Half In Colorado

Well this is something you don't see everyday and I'll be honest with you, I've never seen anything like this before in my life and thankfully, nobody was injured or killed. According to 9 News, the incident occurred up in Logan County, up in the Northeastern part of the state on a wind farm that's only been up and running for about six months.
Supreme Court ruling to trigger Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and clearing the way for Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger law to go into effect. House Bill 92 – Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision, passed during the 2022 legislative session, makes all abortions illegal in...
New Wyoming App Saves Gas

Let's say you have had to travel to a different Wyoming town to find a few things you need. What about events you would like to know about if you are looking for something to do this weekend?. It would probably help a lot if there was an app that...
Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
