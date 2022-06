One of the most valuable achievements a player can win is the Most Valuable Player Award or the MVP award for short. Since only one player is chosen for this award, there is steep competition for being the MVP of your team all season. Not to mention, the NBA is a league full of superstar players that bring exceptional skills to the table every night. Of course, there are at least 5 players every season, at the minimum, who all probably deserve the MVP Award over the course of 82 games. The difference between an MVP award winner and the rest always comes down to fine margins, as seen this past season when Nikola Jokic beat out Joel Embiid due to the narrative of carrying a team devoid of any help.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO