After working in top New York kitchens, including eight years at chef Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin and as executive chef at Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster, and reaching the finals on season 15 of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Adrienne Cheatham started a pop-up called Sunday Best. She recently released a “Sunday Best” cookbook based on the Southern dishes she grew up eating in Chicago and Mississippi. Cheatham and her New Orleans-born husband were married here in 2018. She returns to the city this week for a collaborative dinner with Nina Compton at Bywater American Bistro on Wednesday, June 29. The dinner will feature dishes from her cookbook.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO