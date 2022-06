SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Virginia man following a chase in Slidell on Friday afternoon. At around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive on U.S. Highway in 11 in Slidell. The Mazda, which was a reported stolen vehicle from Virginia, failed to stop which lead to a high-speed chase down North Drive across Robert Road, turning eastbound on Gause Boulevard and wrecking on Military Road near Cross Gates.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO