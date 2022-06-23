ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Modulation of autophagy: a Phase II study of vorinostat plus hydroxychloroquine versus regorafenib in chemotherapy-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

By Sukeshi Patel Arora
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), regorafenib (RGF), a multi-kinase inhibitor with angiogenic inhibition has modest effects on survival. We reported that autophagy modulation using hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), enhances the anticancer activity of the histone deacetylase inhibitor, vorinostat (VOR), in mCRC, is well tolerated, and has comparable activity to RGF. Thus, we conducted...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pre-diagnosis and post-diagnosis dietary patterns and survival in women with ovarian cancer

Evidence is limited on inflammation-related dietary patterns and mortality in ovarian cancer survivors. We examined the associations between pre- and post-diagnosis dietary patterns, including change in diet from before to after diagnosis, and mortality among 1003 ovarian cancer survivors in two prospective cohort studies. Dietary pattern scores for empirical dietary inflammatory pattern (EDIP) and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) were calculated based on food frequency questionnaires. We used Cox proportional hazard models to calculate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for ovarian cancer-specific and all-cause mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Incidence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the modern era; an Australian study

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an X-linked recessive condition is maternally inherited in two-thirds of affected boys. It is important to establish carrier status of female relatives to restore reproductive confidence for non-carriers and facilitate reproductive options and cardiac surveillance for carriers. This study investigates disease incidence within an Australian model of cascade screening and evolving genetic diagnostic technologies. A retrospective population-based cohort study of all genetically and/or histopathologically confirmed males with DMD, born in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory was undertaken from 2002"“2012. Cases were identified using state-wide molecular laboratory and clinical databases. The annual disease incidence and "theoretically" preventable cases were extrapolated over the study period. Proband genotype/phenotype, pedigree analysis, carrier-risk and extent of cascade screening were also determined. The cumulative incidence of disease was 19.7 per 100,000 male live births and 1 in 5076 live born males were diagnosed with DMD. Differences in disease incidence were not statistically different when compared between 2002"“2007 and 2008"“2012 (incidence rate ratio"‰="‰1.13, 95% CI 0.76"“1.69, p"‰="‰0.52). The incidence rate ratio of theoretically preventable cases did not significantly change between 2002"“2007 and 2008"“2012 (incidence rate ratio"‰="‰2.07, 95% CI 0.58"“9.21, p"‰="‰0.23). Current diagnostic and cascade screening models have limitations in their impact on disease incidence, due to a spectrum of logistical, patient and condition related factors. Innovative approaches to reduce DMD incidence may be better achieved by preconception or early pregnancy carrier screening, prenatal exome sequencing and newborn screening.
MLB
Nature.com

Copy-number classifiers for cancer

Classifying cancers according to underlying genomic features can aid the stratification of patients into subgroups for personalized clinical care. Two new papers in Nature report copy-number-based classification systems across cancer types that associate with patient outcome, inform mechanisms of cancer origin and provide routes for targeted therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Variability in antibiotic duration for necrotizing enterocolitis and outcomes in a large multicenter cohort

To evaluate variability in antibiotic duration for necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and associated clinical outcomes. Five-hundred ninety-one infants with NEC (315 medical; 276 surgical) were included from 22 centers participating in Children's Hospitals Neonatal Consortium (CHNC). Multivariable analyses were used to determine predictors of variability in time to full feeds (TFF) and length of stay (LOS).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning for the discovery of molecular recognition based on single-walled carbon nanotube corona-phases

Nanoparticle corona phase (CP) design offers a unique approach toward molecular recognition (MR) for sensing applications. Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) CPs can additionally transduce MR through its band-gap photoluminescence (PL). While DNA oligonucleotides have been used as SWCNT CPs, no generalized scheme exists for MR prediction de novo due to their sequence-dependent three-dimensional complexity. This work generated the largest DNA-SWCNT PL response library of 1408 elements and leveraged machine learning (ML) techniques to understand MR and DNA sequence dependence through local (LFs) and high-level features (HLFs). Out-of-sample analysis of our ML model showed significant correlations between model predictions and actual sensor responses for 6 out of 8 experimental conditions. Different HLF combinations were found to be uniquely correlated with different analytes. Furthermore, models utilizing both LFs and HLFs show improvement over that with HLFs alone, demonstrating that DNA-SWCNT CP engineering is more complex than simply specifying molecular properties.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

An anti-obesity drug from the diabetes toolbox

In a phase 3 study, the diabetes drug tirzepatide brought about substantial and sustained weight reduction in adults with obesity. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Obesity affects approximately 650 million adults worldwide. Due to the complex underlying metabolic perturbations, diet and lifestyle approaches...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Outcomes of screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital: 2 years' audit

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists has produced guidelines for screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy. New imaging modalities had suggested an increased prevalence of retinopathy compared with previous reports. The aim of this study is to identify the real-life prevalence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy in patients attending Manchester Royal Eye Hospital screening service over a 2-year period using The RCOphth diagnostic criteria.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Is loss of p53 a driver of ductal carcinoma in situ progression?

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a non-obligate precursor of invasive carcinoma. Multiple studies have shown that DCIS lesions typically possess a driver mutation associated with cancer development. Mutation in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene is present in 15"“30% of pure DCIS lesions and in ~30% of invasive breast cancers. Mutations in TP53 are significantly associated with high-grade DCIS, the most likely form of DCIS to progress to invasive carcinoma. In this review, we summarise published evidence on the prevalence of mutant TP53 in DCIS (including all DCIS subtypes), discuss the availability of mouse models for the study of DCIS and highlight the need for functional studies of the role of TP53 in the development of DCIS and progression from DCIS to invasive disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical and therapeutic implications of BRAF fusions in histiocytic disorders

Histiocytic disorders represent a collection of hematologic diseases with varied clinical presentations [1]. The identification of an oncogenic driver has enabled the classification of some of the histiocytic disorders as neoplasms [1]. The activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK) pathway is the hallmark of Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD) and Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) [2]. BRAFV600E mutations are identified in 50"“60% of patients with LCH and ECD and represent the most conspicuous mechanism for ERK activation [2, 3]. Additionally, one-third of patients with Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD) have mutations in the MAPK-ERK pathway [2].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor regionalization after surgery: Roles of the tumor microenvironment and neutrophil extracellular traps

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Surgery is unanimously regarded as the primary strategy to cure solid tumors in the early stages but is not always used in advanced cases. However, tumor surgery must be carefully considered because the risk of metastasis could be increased by the surgical procedure. Tumor surgery may result in a deep wound, which induces many biological responses favoring tumor metastasis. In particular, NETosis, which is the process of forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), has received attention as a risk factor for surgery-induced metastasis. To reduce cancer mortality, researchers have made efforts to prevent secondary metastasis after resection of the primary tumor. From this point of view, a better understanding of surgery-induced metastasis might provide new strategies for more effective and safer surgical approaches. In this paper, recent insights into the surgical effects on metastasis will be reviewed. Moreover, in-depth opinions about the effects of NETs on metastasis will be discussed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE

