5 planets to line up & rise over metro Detroit overnight tonight

Five planets will line up and rise over metro Detroit beginning Thursday night and through Friday morning.

The planetary alignment will include Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury, which are the five brightest planets in a sky.

The lineup will be in a way that won't line up again for potentially another 18 years – until 2040.

Saturn starts off rising at 12:04 a.m., followed by Jupiter at 1:41 a.m., Mars at 2:18 a.m., Venus at 4:05 a.m. and Mercury at 4:43 a.m.

We should have a clear night Thursday night, so if you want to stay up, you'll have a great shot at seeing them all.

Make sure you look east/southeast to see them.