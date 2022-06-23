ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

COUNTY HAS ENDED COVID-19 LOCAL REPORTS

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Douglas County government has ended local reports regarding the number of COVID-19 cases. Public Information Officer...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 4

Related
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 24

OHA report, June 23, 2022 – Cases: 2,364 new, 800,405 total; Deaths: 20 new, 7,764 total; Hospitalized: 331, four more than Wednesday, June 22, 2022. CHW report, June 23, 2022 – New cases: 33; Active cases: 365; Hospitalizations: 3; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,714.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR NURSE APPRECIATION WEEK

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation at Wednesday’s weekly business meeting calling on residents to observe Nurse Appreciation Week, through Sunday. Commissioner Chris Boice said, “Nursing is not merely a vocation, but a calling to selflessly serve others by providing quality, compassionate and critical healthcare to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

As fire season opens, Douglas County officials contain two fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 6.24.22

City of Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie talks about the Diamond Lake Boulevard Study which is just getting underway. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 24 22.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, OR
Health
County
Douglas County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Douglas County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE SEASON IS UNDERWAY

The 2022 fire season is underway following announcements by the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management. All private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as public land within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District BLM are included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Covid#County#Kqen
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Fentanyl Overdoses in the Bay Area, June 23

CBPD release – On the afternoon of June 20, 2022, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to 3 reports of drug overdoses, one of which was fatal. In all cases, we suspect the overdoses were the result of the powerful drug Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The frequency of drug overdoses seen by our departments as well as other local first responders has seemingly doubled. CBFD Battalion Chief Steve Takis reported his department administered Naloxone (a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose) 29 times in 2021, but has already administered Naloxone 25 times during 2022. In June alone, North Coos Dispatch center has had 6 overdose reports in the Coos Bay and North Bend area, with 4 coming on June 20 and 21. The dangers of Fentanyl and other opioids are not reserved for only those using the drugs, but pose a risk to those who may be in close proximity as well. The Coos Bay Police Department urges the public to be cautious, and call 911 if they suspect someone is using or overdosing on these types of drugs since exposure in even tiny amounts can be extremely dangerous and even fatal. Please read more about the dangers and signs of overdose of Fentanyl at: https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html.
Cottage Grove Sentinel

City to explore new homeless shelter site

Eyes have turned to a new potential homeless shelter site following a Cottage Grove City Council meeting on June 13. In the ongoing debate about how to address homelessness in Cottage Grove, the city council, city staff and the public have been grappling with how to respond to the local homelessness situation since lengthy council discussion sessions began in February this year.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Police seize thousands of pot plants, firearms and body armor at Eagle Point grow

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis grow on the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rooster Park to open this weekend in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Rooster Park is scheduled to open this weekend in time for the Rooster Crow Festival, with help from federal, state and local partners. As part of the U.S. Secretary of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT), the Washington National Guard's 176" Engineer Company deployed to Rogue River to help complete the project.
ROGUE RIVER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy