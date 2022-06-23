ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TWO FIRE DISTRICTS TO JOIN OTHER AGENCIES IN FIRE SEASON

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo fire districts are joining the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

As fire season opens, Douglas County officials contain two fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE SEASON IS UNDERWAY

The 2022 fire season is underway following announcements by the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management. All private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as public land within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District BLM are included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY HAS ENDED COVID-19 LOCAL REPORTS

Douglas County government has ended local reports regarding the number of COVID-19 cases. Public Information Officer Tamara Howell told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that there will be no more postings with information regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the previous week. Howell said staff with the Douglas Public Health Network will continue to input local data into the statewide system operated by the Oregon Health Authority.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Season#The Districts
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Police seize thousands of pot plants, firearms and body armor at Eagle Point grow

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis grow on the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
EAGLE POINT, OR
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 6.24.22

City of Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie talks about the Diamond Lake Boulevard Study which is just getting underway. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 24 22.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy