Casablanca

Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision is streaming Der Freischütz tonight. Wagner said that Carl Maria von Weber’s early-Romantic gem was the most German of German operas. With touches of the eerie supernatural, Der Freischütz is an irresistible mix of colourful folklore, tender romance, and a passionate struggle between good and evil – all captured in Weber’s tuneful and dramatic score. Successful Russian theatre, opera and film director Kirill Serebrennikov makes his debut in Amsterdam. In his approach to the opera, the struggle for success is transposed from the world of hunters to that of artists. German tenor Benjamin Bruns and South African soprano Johanni van Oostrum are opera’s young amorous couple with Patrick Hahn conducting the distinguished Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

