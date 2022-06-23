ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City Man Arrested for Machete Attack at SFO

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(San Francisco, CA) – A Yuba City man was arrested last Friday at San Francisco International Airport after allegedly walking in at around 6:00 p.m. with...

Comments / 2

CBS Sacramento

Woman Dies From Shooting At Natomas Truck Stop, Gunman Was Employee

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Friday afternoon a woman was killed in a shooting at a truck stop off of El Centro Road in Natomas, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the woman was shot inside of a local business and was lying on the floor. Metro Fire arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead hours later. While it is unclear what led to the incident, it is believed that the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is also believed to be an employee of the business where the crime occurred. The identity of the victim has not been released but will be by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested, weapons confiscated in SF armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon led to the arrests of 2 people and the confiscation of 2 firearms, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.On Wednesday, San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to Fillmore and Broadway Streets regarding a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who stated that while she was walking, she was robbed of her backpack and cell phone by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at her before fleeing in a car.Officers searched for the suspect vehicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba County gang members reportedly arrested on weapons charges

“Marysville, Ca.- On June 16th, 2022, two validated criminal street gang members were arrested for various weapons charges during a Yuba Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation(YSAGE). The arrest of Juan Sanchez (22) of Marysville CA, and Jose Orozco (23) of Olivehurst CA took place at the Cigar Box in Marysville CA.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA
kubaradio.com

Oroville Man Shot in Back While Riding ATV

(Oroville, CA) – An Oroville man is hospitalized with serious injuries – including a punctured lung, stomach and 3 broken ribs – after getting shot in the back while riding his ATV back home after visiting his step-dad late Wednesday night. 41-year-old Bobby Rodgers tells Action News...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Man Indicted on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges

Originally published as a United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District press release:. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On June 2, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, of Olivehurst, charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Hells Angels Members Convicted of Murder

Two members of the Sonoma County chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have been convicted of murder. Santa Rosa residents Jonathan Nelson and Russell Taylor Ott were convicted Wednesday, following a nine-week trial. A member of the Fresno County Hells Angels was also found guilty. They killed a fellow Hells Angels member in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors say the three men believed the victim was causing problems for the Sonoma County chapter and arranged to have him killed. The man was shot in the head in Fresno.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Baby Held Hostage In Burning Sacramento Apartment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A baby was rushed to the hospital after being held hostage in an apartment that later caught fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire, Sacramento Police, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office initially arrived at an apartment complex on Madison Avenue near Jackson Street around 4 a.m. in North Highlands in response to reports of a fire. Deputies say a mother who had a restraining order against a father was in the middle of a supervised visit when a fight broke out. The father allegedly held a knife to the baby’s throat, then retreated to a bedroom. That’s when authorities...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Sentenced For Stalking 16-Year-Old Girl On Run In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man convicted of stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was out on a run in Placer County has been sentenced to prison. The incident happened back on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office says the girl was out on a run when Gregory Hyde started following her. Hyde reportedly threatened her as well, prompting the girl to start recording part of the incident. The girl soon climbed a fence, crawled through some blackberries, and hid in a backyard to get away from Hyde. “She trusted her instinct and turned on her camera, capturing much of the crime. This was very useful evidence. She handled this perfectly,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Eggert in a statement. The girl testified at the preliminary examination. Hyde, now 30, later pleaded to felony stalking, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Hyde to five years and four months in prison.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tesla Fire In Alameda County Grows To Over 500 Acres

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Tesla Fire burning across Alameda County has grown to 524 acres, said Cal Fire. The fire is located 11 miles southeast of Livermore and is currently 75% contained. Firefighters will remain at the scene through the night continuing to work towards full containment. The origin of the fire has not been reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

