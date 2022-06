It’s hard to believe, but high school graduation has now come and gone. Our students have been working toward this moment for years, and after all their hard work, the long days and late nights, they have accomplished their goal of walking away with a high school diploma. This is an extraordinary time in someone’s life, and something that every graduate should be incredibly proud of. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone who walked across that stage on this tremendous occasion.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO