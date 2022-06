Despite warnings of “misery” for people heading to Glastonbury Festival today (June 23), it seems travel has been largely unaffected by rail strikes. Passengers have been urged to avoid all but essential travel this week due to industrial action being carried out by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) with only five of the eleven trains that normally run between London Paddington and Castle Cary, near Glastonbury, in operation today.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO