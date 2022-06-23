ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

First Yuba-Sutter COVID Deaths in Over a Month

 2 days ago

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – For the first time since May 11th, The Bi-County Health Department is reporting Yuba-Sutter...

FOX40

Mandatory evacuations in Lincoln, Sheridan area due to fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.  The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CAL FIRE battling vegetation fire in Palermo, evacuation lifted

PALERMO, Calif. - 9:45 A.M. UPDATE: CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of the Baldwin Fire at one to two acres, and will be on scene for the next few hours getting full control and containment. Butte County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Palermo Zone 872 and...
PALERMO, CA
Reno woman missing in Sacramento since June 14

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A 23-year-old woman went missing in Sacramento on June 14, according to the California Department of Justice. According to the missing person report, Nayeli Imani Harrison is a white woman with brown eyes and hair. She is 4 feet and 9 inches tall, with pierced ears, and a scar under her […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
Yuba County Man Indicted on Fentanyl and Firearms Charges

Originally published as a United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District press release:. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On June 2, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, of Olivehurst, charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
#Covid
Sacramento Homeless Union Threatens Federal Legal Action if Unhoused Not Provided 24-Hour Cooling Center Relief from Dangerous Summer Heat

SACRAMENTO, CA – Legal counsel for the Sacramento Homeless Union Tuesday threatened to take federal legal action against the city and county of Sacramento if they do not immediately take “measures” to provide cooling centers during the current heat wave that predicts temperatures at 100 degrees or more from Tuesday into next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Central Nevada: Esmeralda County finally approves hand count of all 317 ballots cast there – whew!

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county became the last in the state to certify outstanding results of the June 14 primary election after a hand count of all ballots in an old mining town courthouse. Two county commissioners in Esmeralda County, Nevada’s least populated, spent more than seven hours Friday counting all 317 ballots before formally voting to accept the results. Nevada’s other 16 counties already had certified the primary results. The largest counties in the western battleground state in Las Vegas and Reno were among those that acted earlier Friday over the objections of some who questioned the results.
RENO, NV
The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Peter Durfee wins Butte County District 2 Supervisor election

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The final election results for the June 7 election in Butte County have been announced. In a close race, Peter Durfee beat incumbent Debra Lucero with 50.7% of the votes for Butte County District 2 Supervisor. Lucero received 45% of the vote. The difference in votes was 603, according to the Butte County Clerk.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From rib cook-offs to parades and soccer tournaments to salsa dancing, this weekend in the Sacramento region is jam-packed with activities for the whole family. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. Placer County Fair. The fun is underway in Placer County with the fair bringing rides,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
One-Million-Dollar Federal Grant Awarded in Sutter County

(Sutter County, CA) – The Federal Bureau of Reclamation has awarded a $1-million-dollar, 50/50 cost share grant to the Sutter Mutual Water Company for irrigation efficiency improvement, water saving technology and automated water delivery systems. The general manager tells The Appeal-Democrat they provide water “to over 46,000 acres of land in Sutter County” and that the remainder of the cost of improvements will be provided by those receiving the water.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
Another Dead Person Found in Vehicle in Bidwell Park

(Chico, CA) – A week after 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was found dead inside a vehicle in Bidwell Park’s One Mile Recreation Area parking lot – with no indications of foul play, suspicious activity or trauma – the Chico Police Department is investigating a similar incident involving another dead person, found inside a vehicle late Wednesday night, in Upper Bidwell Park’s Five Mile Recreation Area’s parking lot.
CHICO, CA

