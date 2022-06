Raleigh, N.C. — The historic Seaboard Station in downtown Raleigh will be home to a 7-story, high-rise residential building with some local businesses inside. New plans were announced by the developer, Hoffman & Associates, on Thursday, that show a bustling area for young adults to live, eat and shop. The first apartment building will be called "The Signal," and developers said it was inspired by the project's "unique historic location."

