Retired South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Agent Brent Gromer testified during the impeachment hearing of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg that current DCI Director David Natvig misled House lawmakers in his testimony to them about a September 2020 meeting he had with Ravnsborg. However, Natvig said that he did not know how serious Gromer's concerns were at the time of a complaint he filed about that meeting.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO