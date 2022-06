Measures to better protect people from agents pocketing excessive chunks of their tax repayments are being considered by the taxman.Middlemen can make routine tax claims on someone else’s behalf and some may end up taking up to half, or even more, of the payment, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).It has launched a 12-week consultation to consider how to give stronger protections to taxpayers.Your views are needed on how we can protect people who use repayment agents to claim a tax refund. Read the 'Raising standards in tax advice: Protecting customers claiming tax repayments' consultation and share your views...

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO