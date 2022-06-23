ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Severe weather possible for western, north-central Neb. Thursday, Friday

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and again Friday...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Cold front moving through Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front is pushing through western Kansas this morning and is expected to move through the entire state by evening. This weather system will bring rain chances and cooler weather to the region, with the “cooler” weather sticking around for the first part of the work week.
WICHITA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible Thursday evening over southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the chances for severe weather Thursday afternoon. Portions of southeast and central Nebraska and north central and northeast Kansas are under a slight risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb. says the best chance for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and midnight.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
WJON

Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
OutThere Colorado

First round of summer snow coming to Colorado with wet weekend ahead

According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days. Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.
COLORADO STATE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska projects big winners for “shovel-ready” construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Six Central Nebraska non-profits are getting millions of dollars for so-called “shovel-ready” improvement projects. In a press release Friday, the state Department of Economic Development announced a total of $115 million dollars in grants under a bill passed last year in the Legislature. The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act authorizes use of $100 million in federal ARPA funds and $15 million from the state’s general fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Neb#National Weather Service#Severe Thunderstorms
KSN News

USDA designates 2 Kansas counties as disaster areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated two northwest Kansas counties as disaster areas due to drought. The counties are Norton and Phillips. The USDA says the counties suffered from severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks. The natural disaster designation allows the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KOCO

Wind turbine collapses in northern Oklahoma

AMES, Okla. — A wind turbine collapsed this week in rural northern Oklahoma. A viewer shared pictures with KOCO 5 of the collapsed turbine near the town of Ames in Major County. The pictures show a mangled mess, with one tower bent in half and the top of the turbine on the ground.
AMES, OK
North Platte Post

Protecting groundwater quality a priority for Nebraska NRDs

Since their inception in 1972, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) have been monitoring groundwater quality to protect lives, property and the future. Approximately 85 percent of Nebraskans rely on groundwater as their drinking water source and it is the primary irrigation source for agriculture, Nebraska’s No. 1 industry. NRDs have been developing groundwater quality plans since the 1980s, which are an essential part of protecting Nebraska’s most precious resource.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska to not suspend state gas tax

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Biden this week called on Congress to pause the federal gas tax for at least a few months and called on states to do the same. Friday we learned Nebraska won’t be one of the states doing that. The Nebraska Department of Revenue released...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska to test cable median barrier on I-80 west of Lincoln

A high tension cable barrier will be tested on a 20-mile stretch in the median of Interstate 80 west of Lincoln to see how well it reduces cross-over collisions. "We have over 140 vehicles in the past five years that actually crossed our medians. In this particular corridor just west of Lincoln," said Nebraska Department of Transportation deputy director of engineering Khalil Jaber.
LINCOLN, NE
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
COLORADO STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy