Brad Morrow is running as the Republican candidate for CMCSS School Board, District 5 in the upcoming election on Aug. 4, 2022. The son of a teacher and a social worker, Brad retired from the US Army in 2017 after combat deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and various locations in Africa and other parts of the Middle East. In addition to his work developing local small businesses, Morrow recently graduated with honors from Austin Peay State University for the second time, adding a Masters in Teaching (with a chemistry concentration) to his bachelor degree in public administration.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO