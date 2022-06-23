ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council approves adding $95,400 to city hall project to push estimate to $6.3 million

By Kerry Kulkarni, Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago

A professional services agreement with TSP that adds $95,400 to the city hall renovation project was approved Tuesday by the Watertown City Council.

The overall cost of converting the old Wells Fargo building to city offices is now estimated at $6.3 million.

Despite concerns from members of the council regarding the work, the extra expense was approved.

It's the third time the agreement has been amended. Of the $95,400, $44,937 is allotted to design services for the Wells Fargo building and an addition for the council chambers. Roughly $10,000 is for bidding, and the remaining $40,000 will be dedicated to construction administration.

“I’m going to reluctantly vote yes,” said Councilman Colin Paulsen. “Not because I’m against TSP, but because I don’t necessarily agree on where we stand on the money issue.”

The initial agreement with TSP was for $15,000. That came as the council voted to purchase the Wells Fargo building downtown for $1.3 million in January 2021. It was for TSP to do concept design.

The council then approved an additional $188,000 for design work, to prepare construction documents and for construction administration costs. That total also includes a 5% bid procurement.

More: Watertown City Council approves services agreement for city hall project for second time

Initially, the council chambers were planned for the basement of the Wells Fargo building, but new renderings move them to an addition.

“We have expansion capabilities at this facility,” said Councilmember Bruce Buhler. “We have determined that this will be less expensive than building new.”

Mayor Ried Holien has previously voiced his concerns about proceeding with the Wells Fargo building renovation. But months of discussion and planning have prompted him to support the project.

“At this point as mayor, I’m going to get 100% behind the project to move it forward,” Holien said. “The misgivings that I had are in the past. We are looking at the future, and we’re all going to get behind it. Because together, we can make anything a success.”

During a special work session before Tuesday’s city council meeting, TSP presented the council with renderings and estimates for the final project. The $6.3 overall cost includes the $1.3 million the city spent to buy the property.

The original amount budgeted for the project was $5 million.

“The council still has an off ramp with this particular project once we’ve reviewed the bids,” said City Manager Amanda Mack. “This (service agreement) commits us to TSP administrating the construction. Once we receive the bids back, that will be the time for our final decision.”

Bids for the city hall project are set to be open July 12. Construction is scheduled to begin in fall and be finished within a year.

