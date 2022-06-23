ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google Maps has made it way easier to support LGBTQ+ businesses

By Hamish Hector
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Shutterstock / ProStockStudio)

To help businesses celebrate their owners’ diversity, Google Maps is getting a new LGBTQ+ owned attribute that will appear on the about tab.

This entirely optional attribute that businesses can assign themselves comes in just before the end of Pride month so that patrons and owners can better find local queer-friendly spots and celebrate their neighborhood’s diversity.

Right now anyone in the US with a verified Business Profile on Google can add this new attribute with a few simple steps:

  • Go to your Business Profile (opens in new tab) and hit Edit profile
  • Under Business Information look for the More tab near the top of the page
  • Once here, select the category you want to change and set the attribute to either Yes or No
  • If everything is set up correctly, hit save and your business’ Google profile will be updated
A business using the new LGBTQ+ owned tag on Google Maps (Image credit: Google)

The new attribute should help make LGBTQ+ owned businesses more visible to people not familiar with the local area. It will allow patrons to better find and support these venues and give owners a new forum to highlight their business as a safe space for members of the queer community.

The new LGBTQ+ owned tag joins the Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned options business already had available through Google Maps.

Businesses are able to use multiple attributes at once to celebrate their diverse ownership

Searching through the about tabs on all of the nearby businesses will be tough though, so thankfully there’s any easier option. To find any venue in your local area that’s tagged with one of these attributes you can type LGBTQ+ owned (or one of the others) into the Google Maps search bar and businesses that self-describe as this will be highlighted.

Like with a lot of its new features, this new LGBTQ+ tag option on Google Maps is currently only available to businesses in the US. We expect that it will roll out to other territories in the not-too-distant future, but we’ve reached out to a Google representative to get confirmation.

Looking for Google Maps features you can use anywhere today? Here are five awesome features you might not be aware of.

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.

